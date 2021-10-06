Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,326,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,310,971. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.