Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 3.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 727,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 28.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,048 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 282.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 57,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,797. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.