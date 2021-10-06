Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 3.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,170,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,372,000 after buying an additional 57,965 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

