Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $91.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 33.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.34% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $91,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. 1,705,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.