Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $5.89 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 82,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.66. 17,593,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

