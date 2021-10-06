Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. New Jersey Resources makes up approximately 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.19% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 424,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,120. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.39%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.