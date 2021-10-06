Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $95.92. 717,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,536. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

