Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 9,436 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources comprises about 3.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $17,815,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,601,000 after buying an additional 507,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $13,659,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,185,000 after buying an additional 460,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

