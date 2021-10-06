Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KZR shares. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

KZR opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $418.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

