KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Up 0.4%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. 907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

