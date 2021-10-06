Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $359,520.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 99,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,472. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $64.43.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 88,025.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 97,616.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 33.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.