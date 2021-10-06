Kin Achieves Market Cap of $150.03 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $150.03 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00075047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00106104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00095166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00130578 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,656,990,518 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

