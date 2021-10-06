Kineko (KKO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88,670.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $88,670.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00058581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00095481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,212.59 or 0.99767593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.07 or 0.06302843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,809 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

