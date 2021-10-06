King DAG Price Up 3.5% This Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and approximately $48,267.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00232281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00102960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

