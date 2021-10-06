Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after acquiring an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,112,000 after acquiring an additional 225,389 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KC. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 843,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,204. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.91. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

