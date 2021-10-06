Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRBP. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

