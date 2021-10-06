Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,035,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.78% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $330,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

