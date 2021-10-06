KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,494,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $207,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

