Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.74 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002698 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 43% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $143.38 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00096784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00129815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.80 or 0.99988547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.24 or 0.06299698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,689,619,149 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,760,639 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

