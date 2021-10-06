Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Down 4%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s share price dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 9,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 2,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLPEF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

