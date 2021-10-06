Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Tops $82.71 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $82.71 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

