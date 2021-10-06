Klever (KLV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.35 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Klever has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $132.54 million and $2.35 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00058460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00095515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00130399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,463.44 or 0.99932540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.98 or 0.06316972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

