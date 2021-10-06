Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $7,540.29 and $1.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

