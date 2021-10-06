Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 6.6%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $48.00. 15,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 486,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

