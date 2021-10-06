Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 456,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

KRNT traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.22. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 328.03 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $164.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

