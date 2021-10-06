Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $180.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.42. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.03 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $164.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.