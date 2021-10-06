Krystal Biotech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,753 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,388% compared to the average daily volume of 191 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRYS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.12. 196,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.15. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

