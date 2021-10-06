Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 7,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

