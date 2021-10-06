Kylin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.70 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kylin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $31.43 million and $1.70 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00236881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00103041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.