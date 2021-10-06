LABS Group (LABS) Market Cap Reaches $23.24 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $23.24 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00133640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,674.30 or 1.00056253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.28 or 0.06471541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

