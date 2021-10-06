Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Gregory B. Graves Sells 1,964 Shares

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LSF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,775. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital cut Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 232,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares during the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.