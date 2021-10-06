Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Trimmed by Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.

Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 26.6% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Lam Research worth $185,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $551.76. The company had a trading volume of 77,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,161. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.