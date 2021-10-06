Lambda Market Cap Achieves $16.78 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,601,022 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

