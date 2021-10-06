Lance Torgerson Sells 4,748 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

Shares of Civeo stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 29,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $312.95 million, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Civeo by 50.0% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

