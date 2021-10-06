Landbox Price Tops $0.0027 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $203,754.48 and approximately $2,480.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landbox has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00096104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.35 or 0.99731700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.65 or 0.06245813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

