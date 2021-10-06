Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Given New C$0.37 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.43 to C$0.37 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 164.29% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LMS stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. 35,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. Latin Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.53.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project, which covers an area of 10,000 hectares situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

