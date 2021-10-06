Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Given New C$0.37 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.43 to C$0.37 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 164.29% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LMS stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. 35,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. Latin Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.53.
About Latin Metals
