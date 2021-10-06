Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 446,357 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 255.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 446,357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of PulteGroup worth $33,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,369,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,167,000 after buying an additional 73,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,256. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

