Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,209,245 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,209,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of ATI Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATIP. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,834. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

