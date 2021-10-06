Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of US Foods worth $40,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after acquiring an additional 448,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in US Foods by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,210,000 after buying an additional 523,639 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,063,000 after purchasing an additional 957,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 12,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,588. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

