Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,705.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,454 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $25,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,435. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

