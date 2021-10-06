Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 18,453 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $28,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after buying an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. 997,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,614,494. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.