Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $32,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,621,000 after purchasing an additional 314,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.87. 40,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.