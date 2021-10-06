Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,271 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Voya Financial worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. 17,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

