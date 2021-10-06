Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,604 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $27,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $69.10. 99,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,705. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

