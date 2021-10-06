Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869,427 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MetLife worth $31,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. 202,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

