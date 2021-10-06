Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $26.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.78. 420,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,412. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

