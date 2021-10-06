Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $27.71 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9,364.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,022 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FOX worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 17,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

