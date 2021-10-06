Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $29.75 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Watts Water Technologies worth $29,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTS traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $172.39. 1,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,896. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $176.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

