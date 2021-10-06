Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $33.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 18.27% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $33,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7,674.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 16,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

