Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $41.47 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 98,394 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $41,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.28.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $289.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.28 and a 200 day moving average of $284.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

